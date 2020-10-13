Share:

Rawalpindi-An assistant commissioner was transferred and a revenue officer placed under suspension on Monday for not obliging a Member Provincial Assembly, official sources said.

The officers were identified as AC Murree Zahid Hussain and Tehsildar Muhammad Ilyas. Notifications in this regard have also been issued, sources said.

Sources claimed that the AC and Tehsildar were transferred/sacked on orders of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on the complaint of Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani, MPA, who is currently Member Home, Revenue, Relief and Consolidation, they said. According to details, MPA Muhammad Ali Raza Khakwani visited Land Revenue Office in Murree for getting a piece of land transferred in his name.

However, the revenue officer and other staff requested him to produce the original land ownership documents (registry) for the process, as without it the request could not be processed.

On this, the MPA approached AC Murree Zahid Khan and Tehsildar Muhammad Ilyas but both the officers refused to facilitate him, sources said adding that the MPA immediately lodged a complaint with CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar against the AC and tehsildar for not facilitating him. Within no time, CM issued transfer orders of AC and suspended the tehsildar, they said. The illegal move against AC and tehsildar on part of government that too for ensuring merit has created unrest among the district bureaucracy and the officers of the Land Revenue Department, sources mentioned. MPA Muhammad Ali Raza Khan Khakwani has not responded to repeated phone calls and messages sent by this correspondent on his personal cell numbers to know his version.