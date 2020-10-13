Share:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has earlier said that there was a threat of a humanitarian crisis in the conflict-ridden Nagorno-Karabakh region, where ongoing ceasefire violations have been reported.

Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to accuse each other of violating the ceasefire brokered by Russia last Friday, as fighting along the contact line in the unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic continues.

The decades-old conflict was re-ignited on 27 September, when Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of carrying our provocations along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region which declared independence from then-Soviet Azerbaijan in the early 1990s and has since sought recognition, but still remains internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

Following the resumed clashes, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakah have declared martial law and general mobilization, while partial mobilization and partial martial law has been introduced in Azerbaijan.

The international community, including Russia, France, and the US, have urged the parties to the conflict to immediately cease hostilities, while Turkey has voiced support for Baku, saying that it is ready to assist "brotherly Azerbaijan" both in talks and in combat.