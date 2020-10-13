Share:

Islamabad -In continuation of carpeting work through MPO Directorate at Islamabad Highway, Chairman CDA has directed MPO to utilise all its available resources and heavy machinery for assisting all formations of CDA. In line with these directions at present MPO heavy machinery is working through out in Islamabad for assisting Environment Directorate for beautification and landscaping work, Sanitation Directorate for disposal of garbage at dumping site and providing its machinery and dumpers to Sanitation Directorate for collection of garbage throughout in Islamabad.

At present 42 Nos. of departmental machinery is working in Islamabad without support of contractors which is a unique thing to utilise maximum available resources for effective, efficient and economical output for improvement of Islamabad which included 1 asphlat mixing plant, 6 d.50 dozers, 5 d.80 dozers, 2 motor graders, 1 wheel loader, 1 DMT trailer, 1 paver machine, 1 webley road roller, 1 dynapac roller, 4 tractors, 1 air compressor, 1 torballery, 9 dumpers, 2 tipper, 1 water tanker, 1 diesel tanker, 1 bitumen tanker and 3 shehzore.