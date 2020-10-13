Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting on Monday approved eight projects worth Rs 36 billion and recommended seven projects worth Rs 233.014 billion to ECNEC.

The CDWP, that met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair, deferred the approval of the 2nd revised PC-I for the Gwadar International Airport which is CPEC umbrella project. The CDWP cleared three projects worth Rs111.863 billion for Sindh province, which is partially funded by World Bank.

The forum considered projects related to environment, physical planning, transport & communications, water resources and education.

Two projects related to environment were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Sind Resilience project (PDMA Component Phase-II” worth Rs. 15309.14 million was referred to ECNEC. The World Bank share in the project is Rs14809.98 million. The project’s objective is to enhance resilience to nature disasters, including public health emergency response and resource management during public health emergencies. Second project related to environment namely “Developing Revenue Linkage between Marmara Research Center, Turkey & Pakistan Metrological Department Pakistan” worth Rs. 168.308 million was approved by CDWP.

Two projects related to physical planning were presented in the meeting. First project titled “Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project(SWEEP)” worth Rs. 17661 million was referred to ECNEC. World Bank will provide Rs16820 million for the project. Second project as titled “Contraction of New Building for Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi Registry Saddar, A.M area Karachi” worth Rs. 4423.04 million was approved in the meeting.

Two projects related to transport & communications namely “Widening and carpeting Bonni -Buzund -Torkhow road (28Km) District Chitral” worth Rs. 1219.880 million was approved by the CDWP. The project envisages improvement and carpeting of 28 km long section of the Bonni- Buzund- Torkhow road to make it all weather roads. It will improve a pavement width of 12 feet with 3 feet shoulder on each side along with construction of 4 Nos. Second project namely “Construction /up gradation of Dirgi Shahbozai to Tonusa Sharif Road” worth Rs. 8943.544 million approved by CDWP.

Two position papers related to transport and communications were also presented in the meeting. First project namely “Construction of Gwadar Ratodero Road Project M-8” worth Rs. 38026.28 million and Up-gradation, widening and Construction of Surab Hoshab Road N-85” worth Rs. 28823.549 million were recommended to ECNEC for further approval.

Three projects related to water resources and one position paper was presented in the meeting. First project titled “Flood Protection Sector Project-III NFPP-IV” worth Rs. 95980 million, second project titled “Sind resilience Project for Strengthening Flood Embankments & Construction Small Dams includes System for Improving Resilience” worth Rs. 23701.91 million were referred to ECNEC. The World Bank will provide Rs21710 million for the project.

Third project namely “Construction of 100 Small Dams in Balochistan- Package-III” worth Rs. 8877.283 million was referred to ECNEC. The objective of the project is to harness flood flows for direct irrigation, ground water recharge, agriculture development and poverty alleviation through environmentally acceptable and sustainable projects. Ministry of Water Resources also presented one position paper titled “Construction of 100 Small Dams in Balochistan” worth Rs.13, 512.725 million that was recommended to ECNEC for approval.

Three projects related to education were presented in the meeting. First project namely “Establishment of National Curriculum Council Secretariat” worth Rs. 425.10 million, second project namely “Establishment and Operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the Country” worth Rs. 7701.757 million, third project titled “Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGs relating to Education and six EFA goals” worth Rs. 4276.408 million were approved by CDWP.