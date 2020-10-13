Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said protection of life and property of the people in natural calamities and disasters is the responsibility of the state while such misfortunes remind us about the infinite powers of nature. In his message, the CM observed that advance measures can help in reducing the damages and added the Punjab government is using modern technology for safety from disasters and calamities.

He stated the PDMA is being further improved to provide better service delivery. An effective response-mechanism is imperative to reduce the damages and it is sanguine that PDMA has shown better performance in difficult situations like corona pandemic and locust attack; concluded the CM.