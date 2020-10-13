Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Monday asked the officers of all concerned departments to complete all people oriented development projects in time so that fruit of these schemes could be reached to citizens at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he reviewed the pace of work on Southern Sewerage Treatment Plant Hyderabad.

The Commissioner emphasised the need of utilisation of granted funds in transparent manners with quality work.

The Commissioner was informed that 60 percent work of the treatment plant had been completed.

The project was federal funded and incorporated in Hyderabad Development Package in 2007 with estimated completion time of 2010, however, due to delay in release of funds, the cost of the project has been enhanced over 200 percent.

The Commissioner was informed that due to increase of cost, the project was left abandoned with intimation to high ups of the country time and again.

The Commissioner was of the view that some components of the project could be activated if the same was complete in phases with comprehensive planning. However, he directed the officers of concerned departments to prepare a comprehensive report with inclusion of all possible aspects so that the project could be activated with utilisation of remaining funds.

Among others, Additional Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Managing Director (MD) WASA Muzaffar Hussain Memon, Additional Managing Director WASA Saleemuddin Qureshi and Director Finance Muhsin Jafferi attended the meeting.