LAHORE - An Accountability Court (AC)on Monday adjourned hearing of assets beyond means case against former Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahad Cheema till October 17. Accountability Court Judge Amjad Nazir Chaudhry conducted the case proceedings wherein the jail officials produced Ahad Cheema. The court recorded the statement of a witness during the proceedings and summoned further witnesses on the next hearing. NAB has alleged that Ahad Cheema has accumulated assets in and outside the country beyond his known sources of income. It said the illegal assets possessed by Cheema valued over Rs600 million.

The bureaucrat also held benami properties in the names of his wife and other family members, said the reference.

Court extends interim bail of Rana Sana, others in NAB office clash case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Rana Sanaullah and others till October 15 in Lahore NAB office clash case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings wherein Rana Sanaullah and 28 others appeared before the court.

A counsel on behalf of Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, submitted an application for a one-time exemption from personal appearance.

The counsel pleaded with the court to allow the application.

At this, the court allowed the application and granted exemption from personal appearance to Capt (retd) Safdar and extended interim bails of all accused till October 15 while adjourning further hearing.

The investigation officer also submitted a report during the proceedings.

The Chung police had registered a case against PML-N leadership including Maryam Nawaz and party workers under Section 147, 149, 290, 291, 440 , 109, 353 and 186 of Criminal Procedure Code and ATA sections over clash with police on August 11 at NAB office during appearance of Maryam Nawaz before investigation team in connection with illegal transfer of 180 acres land in Raiwind.

The PML-N workers pelted stones at police officials and tried to break the barriers outside the NAB office as Maryam Nawaz reached NAB office. However, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse the infuriated crowd and arrested several protestors.