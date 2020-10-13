Share:

Timergara - On the directives of the provincial government the Lower Dir district administration on Monday launched crackdown against hoarders, profiteers and those violating the official price list.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower Saadat Hassan directed assistant and additional assistant commissioners to launch crackdown in various parts of the district against the shopkeepers and traders involved in overcharging, illegal profiteering, hoarding, not displaying official price list and adulteration. The ACs inspected utility stores, whole sale dealers’ shops, godowns and took action under the relevant section of law against violators.

Deputy Commissioner also directed district food controller to check share prices of various brand of major food items, including flour, pulses, rice, ghee, sugar and others on daily basis and to inspect shops in rural and urban areas.