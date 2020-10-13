Share:

SUKKUR- Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Monday has directed the authorities to launch crackdown against profiteers and hoarders and keep strict check on prices of daily use items.

Chairing a meeting to review the prices of eatables and control inflation at his office, the Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Sukkur division to take strict action against those creating artificial inflation. He said in order to end the monopoly of the profiteers and control the prices, it was essential to fully activate the Union Councils (UCs) level market committees.

The meeting was attended by DCs, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo, District Food Controller, District Health Officer and other concerned officials.

The meeting reviewed the measures to regulate the supply and availability of wheat and fluctuation of the prices. He said while acting against the hoarders, the district administrations should ensure that the growers and farmers did not face any exploitation and the commission agents did not make undue profit.

The Commissioner also called for making the supply chain of eatables easy and transparent and asked the district administrations to come up with a coordinated mechanism in this regard.

DC stresses for effective coordination amongst all departments

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Rana Adeel Taswar on Monday has emphasised upon maintaining effective coordination amongst all departments with a view to speed up the pace of development schemes and projects.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the Finance and Planning & Development Departments at his office.

He also emphasised the need for ensuring the monitoring of the schemes and the projects. Earlier, the Director Planing and Development Qurban Hussain Kalwar gave a detailed briefing on the occasion.