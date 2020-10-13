Share:

ISLAMABAD - Candidate’s Testing Service (CTS) will conduct test of the applicants of the 5th batch of the innovative Science Talent Farming Scheme (STFS) of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) on October 18.

All the eligible candidates of STFS 5th batch can visit the CTS website to download Roll No Slips which is mandatory to appear in the test.

CTS is responsible to assess the applicants of STFS for selection of 300 outstanding potential students who would be given opportunity to study science at the best institutions of the country, a senior official informed APP.

“We have received around 10,000 applications from the students belonging to different parts of the country who will be evaluated by CTS through conducting Science Aptitude Test, a paper-based IQ test, a presentation and final interview”, the official said.

The senior official informed that around 26 educational boards would also nominate one best student (topper) for participating in this scheme.

The scheme, offering scholarships for talented science students after completion of Secondary School Certificate, had so far benefited around 1200 students during four of its batches while the fifth batch would accommodate 300 students.

This scheme is benefiting a number of students of pure government schools, since its inception, by providing them an opportunity to get science education at Higher Secondary School level in the top universities and colleges of the country.

The selection process of the final candidates eligible to participate in the program will be completed till end of March so that their names can be announced officially.

About the criteria of selection for participation in this program, the official revealed that the students from government sector institutions and having 60 percent overall marks and 70 percent in science subjects are eligible to apply in this scheme.

The students are selected through following a federal quota system and they were given monthly stipend of Rs10,000 and an opportunity to visit science and technology organizations, universities and labs.

The students are also given opportunity to display their innovative creations at the science fairs arranged at nine selected universities and they are given consolation prizes and incentives for encouragement and motivation.

This scheme was earlier limited to few provinces, however, from the last year the students from FATA and Balochistan were also part of this programme, the official informed.