KARACHI - As many as 38 COVID-19 infected officers and personnel of Sindh police are currently under treatement while 3,378 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease, said the spokesperson to Sindh police on Monday. He said that a total of 3,435 policemen had contracted the coronavirus so far. The spokesperson added that 19 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19. All due care is being provided to infected cops by the department, he concluded.