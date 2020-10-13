Share:

UMERKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Monday said that polio was a national obligation and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at Soorhia Badshah sports complex to review arrangements for the upcoming five-day anti-polio drive to be commenced from October 26 to 30. He directed to adopt a comprehensive strategy for administering polio drops to 257,327 children upto the age of five years. He said that in order to make polio drive 100 percent successful, all available resources to be utilised. He directed District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Arjun Kumar Raathi and Incharge PPHI Sanaullah Mangi to visit hospitals and ensure completion of necessary work in stipulated time. Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all talukas, DSP Umerkot Ayoub Dars, IHS Incharge Sobdar, MS four talukas, WHO representative Dr Daya Khatri, doctors, Para medical staff and relevant officers attended the meeting.