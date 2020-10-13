Share:

Bhimber - Senior Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Tariq Farooq distributed shields of appreciation among hundreds of people from the public health department, junior officers, NGOs and other sectors, who served the public during anti-coronavirus campaign.

Chaudhry Tariq Farooq appreciated the frontline soldiers for serving the humanity during global epidemic in Azad Kashmir. He was addressing a ceremony held at DHQ Hospital Bhimber in which shields were distributed to encourage hundreds of people. He lauded the services of MS hospital, and all public health department and civil society in fighting the disease.

He said the AJK government had served the people beyond its resources. “We pay tribute to doctors and paramedics who fought on the frontline. We also salute the patients and doctors from all over the world,” he added. The AJK minister said that Corona cases had come down due to good policy in Bhimber administration but still danger was not over.

He said during the pandemic and other disasters, the role of NGOs had always been commendable. He said a 50-bed new block would be completed soon at Bhimber DHQ. It is worth mentioning that four doctors have been transferred to Bhimber, who would come to Bhimber soon.

Speaking on the occasion, ex-MPA Punjab Amir Usman Adil saluted the frontline soldiers and people from all walks of life in fight against Corona.

He said over a million people in the world had fallen victim to the dangerous disease. Almost all the countries of the world were affected by Corona.

The event was attended besides others by journalists, political and social figures, civil society, hospital doctors, paramedical staff and people from all walks of life. Lady Doctor Iqra Tariq performed the duty of stage secretary.