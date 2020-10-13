Share:

OKARA - Satghrah police failed to arrest the previously record holder drug dealers. Sale purchase of norcotics through modern weight measuring devices in open streets is usual within the limits of PS satghrah. Videos recording of the said illegal practices were presented to SHO PS Satghrah, Zahid Ramzan by the respectable inhabitants of the locality in which sales of norcotics through modern weight measuring devices was being made by the previously record holders and requested to arrest the very previously record holder drug dealers. The SHO PS Satghrah stated that he know all the drug dealers who are running the said illegal business within the limits of PS satghrah and assured that he will arrest all the said drugs dealers as soon as possible and will make limits of PS Satghrah drug free.

Drug Dealer arrested

DPO Okara, Faisal Shahzad senta team of Saddar Renala Khurd police to arrest an accused near 10/1.L Dogar Chowk, identified as Khasta Baig resident of village Pakka Tehsil Bara, Peshawar,and recovered 2kg,65gram charas including sale money of Rs 500 from the said accused and lodged FIR. Faisal Shahzad appreciated SHO PS Saddar Renala Khurd Farrukh Hussain and his team for arresting the drug dealer