LAHORE -Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited Gakhar Sports Arena, Gujranwala E-Library and Gujrat sports schemes on Monday. Bhutta inspected various sports facilities including flood-lit cricket stadium, hockey stadium with an astro-turf, football stadium, badminton hall, tennis court and basketball court during his visit. Bhutta said Gakhar Sports Arena is on verge completion. It is a valuable sports facility and definitely it is not less than a blessing for the talented male and female players of this region. “It has modern sports facilities and young athletes must avail these fully and polish their sports skills”.