Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Akbar Ayub on Monday said that local bodies were working for immediate solution of public problems and in this regard PTI government was bringing reforms in LBs so that public issues could be resolved on real basis.

He expressed these views during a visit to the City District Government Peshawar Office. He said he would soon pay a detailed visit to the ongoing projects under the supervision of local bodies in Peshawar. He said the efforts of City District Government Peshawar were commendable.

A briefing was also given during the visit of the provincial minister. Member Provincial Assembly Asif Khan, Arbab Wasim Hayat, Secretary Local Council Board Khizar Hayat, Director General City District Government Peshawar Mian Shafiqur Rehman, Assistant Director Local Government Waheed Rehman and Other City District Government Peshawar officials were also present on the occasion.

Director General City District Government Mian Shafiq, while giving briefing on the assets of the District Government and the revenue generated from them, said 600 kanal land had been selected in Sardar Garhi for shifting all bus stands of Peshawar out of the city. Detailed information was also given on the facilities provided to the people in the passenger buses of Peshawar.

He said there were three-degree colleges in Peshawar under the City District Government in which quality education was being imparted to the students. He said there were 33 vocational centers in the area in which women were being taught sewing, embroidery and handicrafts to help them earn a decent living.

He said that construction of the first multi-storied car parking plaza of the province in Namakmandi was in the final stages and it would be opened for parking in December. In addition, a digital screen had been installed in the city district government office to check the pollution, which provided information about environmental pollution. He said that a municipal museum would be set up in the future for which homework had been started.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub said that local bodies were using all their resources to solve the problems of the people at the doorstep and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.