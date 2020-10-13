Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the opposition-led Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is set to launch its anti-government campaign with its October 16 rally in Gujranwala, the government on Monday decided that the opposition parties would be allowed to hold rallies across the country but no one would be permitted to create unrest.

The decision was taken by a high-level political committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Senior federal ministers of the PTI government attended the meeting that was primarily called to form a joint strategy on the PDM’s upcoming announced rallies throughout the country.

The meeting chaired by PM decided to give a free hand to opposition to hold rallies, said Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda after the meeting through a Twitter post. “This is because, the public knows that they (opposition) are doing to cover up their corruption and their criticism on army, judiciary and government is linked to that.”

The federal minister also said that the government this week was going to make public some “more solid proofs of their (opposition’s) corruption and then the public would automatically make them accountable.

Earlier, the meeting decided that the opposition would be allowed to hold rallies where it would seek permission for this purpose. The meeting decided that PDM would be issued no objection certificated (NOC) for political rallies countrywide. However, the local administration would ensure that opposition parties should implement SOPs (standard operating procedures) in their rallies to contain the spread of Civid-19.

A senior PTI leader privy to the development said that most of the party leaders had a view that the opposition should be given free hand as the use of force or by not allowing them to hold rallies would make their protests more prominent.

Last month, 11 major opposition parties of the country had formed an anti-government alliance called as PDM demanding resignation of PM Imran Khan, seeking fresh elections and ouster of the present government. The alliance had launched a three-phased anti-government movement with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies and a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021.

PDM has announced its first public rally in Gujranwala on October 16. The oppositions earlier had alleged that the government was creating hurdles in the smoothing holding of its political rally.