Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has planned to strengthen 283 hospitals and 988 dispensaries to provide better healthcare facilities to patients.

To minimize load of patients at public sectors hospitals in Peshawar, all these hospitals would be equipped with latest equipment, specialist doctors and paramedics. As per development plan, wheelchairs, stretchers and others facilities to all districts and tehsil headquarters hospitals would be provided.

Officials in KP Health Department told APP on Monday that out of 1,279 hospitals in Pakistan, 283 were existed in Khyber Pakthunkhwa having 12.33 percent share. Similarly, the number of dispensaries in the country has increased to 7,671 including 988 in Khyber Pakthunkhwa with 12.88percent share besides 747 mother and child hospitals in the country including 151 in KP with 20.21 share to provide quality healthcare services to newborn and pregnant mothers.

To address shortage of doctors in remote and far flung hospitals, the official said consultant doctors including Trainee Medical Officers (TMOs) were hired on contract basis for provision of quick medical services to patients at district and tehsil level and would continue services until arrival of doctors recommended by KP Public Service Commission.

The number of doctors in all hospitals of Pakistan has mounted to 220,829 including 7,849 in KP besides 108,474 nurses in the country including 5885 in KP with 5.43 share.

Referring to a Bureau of Statistics, Planning and Development Department KP report 2019, one hospital, a dispensary besides one bed was available for 1,608 persons in the country and 1,721 persons in KP besides one doctor for 963 persons in the country and 4603 persons in KP.

To provide best healthcare facilities to patients besides vaccination services to children and food supplement to lactating mothers, the official said 19,910 lady health workers in Pakistan including 1,481 in KP were performing duties with 7.44pcent share.

As a result of coronavirus pandemic, the official said the number of bed in public sectors hospitals and dispensaries have increased in KP. Out of 132,227 beds in the country’s hospitals and dispensaries, 21,097 were available in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Focus is being made on strengthen of infrastructure in all major hospitals of KP including Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar keeping in view of patients’ load, adding a state-of-the art Medical and Surgical Bloc has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 28 at LRH, Peshawar and patients were being provided treatment round the clock besides free operations. All major departments including cardiology, orthopedics and other allied services were shifted to the new block at LRH.

The government has expedited work on strengthen of Maternal and Infant Lives (M&LI) programs besides revamping secondary and tertiary hospitals, regional blood transfusion system, provision of quality medicines and vaccines services besides promoting public private partnership under Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) in line with Tribal Decade Strategy (DTS 2020-30).

KP Government has approved Maternal Newborn and Child Health (MNCH) programme and strengthening of nurse practitioners training for effective family planning program in erstwhile Fata.

Focus is being made on upgrading secondary hospitals in tribal districts as districts headquarters hospitals besides strengthening accident and emergency departments at DHQs in North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Kurrum, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur tribal districts. Similarly, 50 ambulances would be purchased for all major hospitals especially to DHQs on need basis to facilitate patients.