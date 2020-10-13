Share:

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 - The government is planning to set up Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the federal capital due to expanding civic services of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), said a top official of its Sanitation Wing. “The government has written a letter to the Asian Development Bank (ADB) through Economic Affairs Division, seeking its technical assistance for carrying out a feasibility study to establish the WASA,” Director Sanitation Wing Sardar Khan Zimri told APP.

He said the feasibility study would help the government to know about practicability of the initiative.

Zimir said the water department had made short and long term strategies to resolve the water woes of the federal capital. Currently, the water supply in the city stood at 60 million gallons per day (MGD) against the requirement of 120 MGD.

Highlighting the short term strategy, he said repair work was being carried out at the war-footing basis to fix the leakages in water supply pipelines.

“This helps us to increase water supply of clean drinking substantially,” he added.

Under the long term strategy, he said new tube wells would be installed in various sectors, besides upgrading the existing water treatment plants and water works.

The water department had requested the CDA to allocate Rs 400 million funds to materialize the long-term strategy.

He expressed the hope that the water department would get the funds from the CDA in the coming days.

Ghazi-Barotha water project and installation of three water treatment plants were also underway and would help the water issue of Islamabad for once and all.