peshawar - Jamaat-e-Islami Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday announced the names of party’s district ameers.

The JI Central Chief Senator Siraj-ul-Haq approved the names of district ameers after consultation with the party’s provincial president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan.

According to details, Atiq-ur-Rahman would be the new ameer of JI for district Peshawar, Ghulam Rasool (Mardan), Hameed-ul-Haq (Swat), Sajid Qureshi (Abbottabad), Tahir Mustafa (Kohat), Ajmal Khan (Bannu) and Maulana Saleemullah (Dera Ismail Khan).

Similarly, Maulana Javed Hussain would be the new ameer of JI Upper Chitral, Akhunzada Rahmatullah (Lower Chitral), Hanifullah Advocate (Upper Dir), Aizaz-ul-Mulk Afkari (Lower Dir), Syed Ghaffar Shangla, Muhammad Haleem Buner, Maulana Jamaluddin Malakand, Mian Iftikhar-ud-Din (Swabi), Misbahullah (Charsadda), Rifatullah (Nowshera), Maulana Rasheed Ahmad (Batgram), Dr Tariq Shirazi (Mansehra), Ghazan Iqbal (Haripur), Muhammad Abid Advocate (Hangu), Zahoor Khattak (Karak), Azizullah (Lakki Marwat) and Zakirullah Burki (Tank).

Moreover, Sardar Khan would be the new ameer of JI Bajaur, Malik Saeed (Mohmand), Rafiq Afridi (Khyber), Raj Muhammad (Orakzai), Hikmat Khan (Kurram), Haji Rahmanullah (North Waziristan) and Muhammad Nadeem (South Waziristan).

The newly-elected JI district presidents last month voted in election for JI district ameers. The new JI district chiefs are elected for a term of two years.