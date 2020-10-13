Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday inaugurated a Satellite Land Record Centre and 20 Mobile Units to provide easy access to the citizens about land record and other revenue matters. Also, 115 new land record centres have been opened across Punjab on the directions of the Chief Minister.

Usman Buzdar visited the office of the Board of Revenue and chaired a meeting to review the progress on revenue reforms and performance of the Board of Revenue, Punjab Land Record Authority and Punjab Disaster Management Authority.

The Chief Minister was told that the registry system has been computerized in 100 tehsils, while arazi record services will be provided at the level of Mouza in 32 Kanoongoi through Satellite Arazi Record Centre.

The land transfer system is being extended in the whole of the province after the registry through an automated process and people are getting services without any gratification or bribe, the revenue officials further informed the Chief Minister. The meeting was told that the overseas arazi record centres have also been established in Pakistan embassies in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE for expatriate Pakistanis. Addressing the meeting, Usman Buzdar observed that such steps were unique and the dream of a digital Punjab had been materialized by the government.

“The matters pertaining to land record became victim to the personal ego but the incumbent government has created ease in the lives of the citizens”, he further said, adding that a committee has been constituted for the restructuring of the BoR. He said a revenue academy will be established in Lahore, and the shortage of revenue staff will be overcome soon. A data-sharing agreement was also signed between federal and provincial BoRs, he said.

Buzdar further stated that open-courts were being planned to be held on the first working day of every month to provide prompt services to the people.

He claimed credit that the PTI government had started printing and up-gradation of jamabandi after a decade’s gap.

Similarly, he added, more than 1.4 lakh acres of land, worth more than one thousand billion rupees, has been retrieved from squatters. The Chief Minister directed to continue action against illegal occupants adding that legislation will be done to effectively eradicate the menace of squatting. Provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Chairman PLRA Sardar Ahmed Ali Dreshak, Parliamentary Secretary Ch Adnan, SMBR, DGs of PLRA, PDMA and Katchi Abadis, Secretary Information, and others were also present.