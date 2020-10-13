Share:

Rawalpindi- The bodies of a 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl riddled with bullets were found from fields in Meesian area of Sakho Village on Monday. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Wah Cantt. They said the man Kamran and girl Memoona were allegedly in a relationship for last many months on which the family of the girl was irritated.

The man was allegedly called by the girl in her house for a meeting apparently on pressure of her family and later both were shot dead by the girl’s family in the name of honour and their bodies were thrown in the nearby fields. The hands of the deceased were tied back with pieces of clothes. Police shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy. According to a police spokesman SI Sajjad Ul Hassan, City Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of killings and sought a detailed report from SSP Potohar Division Syed Ali. He said soon after getting information about the presence of dead bodies in the fields, SDPO Taxila Cirlce and SHO PS Wah Cannt rushed to the scene and took the bodies into custody. He said a team of forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) were also accompanying the SDPO and SHO who collected evidence from the scene.

He said police are investigating the matter from different angels and killers would not be spared at any cost.

“Police have lodged First Information Report on murder charges against brothers and other family members of the girl on complaint of parents of deceased man,” he said.