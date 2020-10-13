Share:

KARACHI - Meteorological Department on Monday forecasted extreme heatwave in Karachi for the next five days. The Met office has urged citizens to take necessary precautions and stay indoors. The city is likely to experience extreme heat for the next five days during which the temperature in the city may remain at 41 degrees Celsius. Weather forecasters said that the increase in temperature was due to the sea breeze. Meanwhile, the air humidity in the city will be 70% in the morning and 50% in the evening. The weather will remain clear with hot and dry weather.