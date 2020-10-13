Share:

Peshawar - Police in Charsadda district presented before the media an accused in the recent rape-cum-murder of a minor girl.

The accused – identified as Lal Muhammad, alias Bada – was presented before media at a press conference, attended by KP Chief Minister’s Advisor on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash, District Police Officer Shoaib Khan and others. Speaking to media, the DPO said that they have also recovered a shoe of the girl, weapon of the murder (a sickle), a mobile phone, and sex pills from the accused.

He said that during investigations, the police profiled 388 homes and interrogated 70 to 80 persons in the case. Lal Muhammad belongs to the same Sheikh Kalay, to which the victim child belonged.

On October 6, Akhtar Munir reported to the Prang Police Station the disappearance of his daughter Zainab, two and a half years old. Later, the body of the girl was recovered from Jaba Koroona, which is the jurisdiction of Peshawar bordering Charsadda district.

It may be mentioned here that the father of the girl has demanded the authorities to announce publicly hanging of his daughter’s killer.