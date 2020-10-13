Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said the misgovernance was at its peak in the country.

Speaking at a news conference here, PPP Information Secretary Dr Nafisa Shah alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan was a ‘wrong number.’

“His cabinet is ‘two’ number (cheaters) and (Railway Minister) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed is an ‘item number’ in the government. This government must go,” she said.

Nafisa Shah criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tiger force saying it had been given the authority of a magistrate and the Supreme Court should take notice. “The tiger force has no authority whatsoever and they will needlessly trouble poor vegetable vendors and shopkeepers,” she added. She demanded an immediate ban on the tiger force.

Nafisa said the PPP had always on the centre stage of every political alliance and movements and still on the centre stage in the Pakistan Democratic Movement. She said that Sindh will not allow the federal government to usurp any part of Sindh and the federal government will have to withdraw its plan to usurp islands on the coast of Sindh.

Nafisa Shah said the PPP will play its role to make the opposition’s public gatherings a success. She said the government was trembling with the public response to the PDM program and making lame excuses to stop opposition from coming out on the streets.

She said that the government opened every place including educational institutions saying that it has succeeded in eliminating Covid-19 but now using Covid-19 as an excuse to stop PDM public gatherings.

Sindh will not allow Centre to usurp any part of Sindh, Zardari's health improving

Nafisa Shah said that assets of the country are being destroyed one by one and now the Roosevelt Hotel in the United States is on the target of this incapable and government.

She alleged the government had surrendered Kashmir. “Before Kashmir the federal government destroyed that national carrier Pakistan International Airlines, Pakistan Steel Mills and several other institutions which were the assets of this country. A minister whose degree has been questionable declared that degrees of over 260 pilots were fake thus destroying the entire PIA,” the PPP leader said.

The country, she said, had to bear a loss of billions of rupees from that one statement by the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan. She demanded the aviation minister to resign.

She claimed the Roosevelt Hotel in New York was being sold to a crony of the Prime Minister, Anil Musarrat. She asked how a hotel like Roosevelt which was making good money until recently has gone in loss.

She said that this could be the biggest scandal of the federal government. “Another failed project of this government by the name of BRT is on stay order because corrupts have plundered billions of rupees from this project,” she maintained.

Shah strongly condemned the murder of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Adil Khan and rape and murder of a four years old girl in Peshawar.

She said that the murder of religious scholar and increasing sectarianism is not only a failure of the federal government but it was also an international conspiracy.

Nafisa Shah demanded of the government to take measures in this regard. She also condoled the death of PPP leader in Gilgit Baltistan Jafar Shah and expressed her grief and sorrow over the death of an active politician. She said that so far there was no election alliance in Gilgit Baltistan and PPP was a very vibrant political force in the area.

Nafisa Shah informed the journalists that Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital in Karachi when he felt unwell but the results of few tests were encouraging and he was feeling better.

She said Zardari was dragged to courts despite his illness and did not miss hearing of court cases despite the fact that all the cases initiated against him “are false and concocted.”