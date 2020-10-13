Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that infrastructural development and welfare of the common people has been the priority of incumbent government.

“The development of Swabi district is linked with early completion of all development projects,” he said this reviewing the progress on various projects of provision of water, gas, roads and provision of solar power to schools in a meeting with senior officers of KP Irrigation, Communication & Works and Public Health departments.

He mentioned that focusing on the development of his constituency and resolving issues faced by the people of Swabi district would be looked into on priority basis.

Speaker Asad Qaiser directed the concerned to ensure early completion of all development projects especially the projects of repair and construction of roads, installation of water tube wells, installation of solar plants and construction of mosques.

He said that spreading education would ensure development and for this facilitating the educational institutions would increase better access to common people. He said that Swabi district was facing the issue of clean drinking water. For this purpose, tube wells installation must be completed at the earliest. He directed to maintain quality and standards while completing all ongoing projects.