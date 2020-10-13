Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Monday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at his office. According to PM office media wing, the Prime Minister congratulated Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan on assuming the office of Chief of Naval Staff and wished him success for his tenure. Earlier this month, Admiral Niazi assumed the command of the Pakistan Navy as the new CHS, at the change of command ceremony held at PNS Zafar. He has succeeded Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who relinquished the naval command on October 7. Admiral Niazi was commissioned in the Operations Branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at Pakistan Naval Academy.

He has served on various command and staff appointments during his service. The admiral is also a graduate of Army Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. He holds Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China. In recognition of his meritorious services, the admiral had been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e- Basalat. He was also conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.