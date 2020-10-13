Share:

peshawar - A meeting of the newly-elected executive committee of the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industries was held here with President Mohammad Adnan Jalil in the chair.

Besides, Group Leader Meher Elahi, Senior Vice President (SVP) Gul Rahman and Vice President Irfan Shinwari, all former presidents and members of the executive committee attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed matters relating to strengthening of the chamber and increase in the number of members and decided to cut membership fee for new members.

Speaking on the occasion, the newly elected president of the chamber, Adnan Jalil threw light on post and pre corona pandemic financial losses of the traders and industrialists in detail. He demanded from the federal and provincial governments to soften economic policies to provide maximum relief to small and medium enterprises to enable them to face the prevailing situation.

Adnan Jalil expressed the hope that both federal and provincial governments would soon provide an opportunity of meeting with the representatives of the small chamber to hear their problems and take decisions for their resolution.