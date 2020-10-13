Share:

Islamabad-The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) Monday showed reservations on the Amendments proposed for the “The regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, said that they will not allow levying surcharges on electricity consumers. The NA Standing Committee on Energy (Power Division) that met MNA Chaudhry Salik Hussain in chair showed reservations on the Amendments proposed Bill, 2020”, regarding the vague procedure of surcharge to be imposed and the utilization of funds generated through these surcharges.

Chairman of the committee said, “We will not allow the levying of surcharges on the electricity bills.” The committee directed that no new surcharge should be levied upon the masses and if it is to be done, there should be a rationale to be presented before the Committee and to the Public. Officials of the Power division asked timeline for Amendments in “The regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020”. Shazia Marri said that, you may have a deadline from outside (pointing towards IMF) for Nepra Amendment bill.

There was exchange of hot words between the Federal Energy Minister Omer Ayub and MNA Shazia Marri on the issue of HESCO (Hyderabad Electric Supply Company)/Discos performance. Omer Ayub said that, the Sindh government had not helped in the evacuation of water from HESCO areas further he alleged that, funds were misappropriated in Sindh instead of water evacuation. On this, Shazia Marri replied that, instead of fixing the HESCO, you just keep on blaming Sindh on every matter.

Mir Khan Mohammad Jamali said that injustice is being done with Balochistan. On the quota of Balochistan, officers from other provinces are being recruited in QESCO, he alleged. The Ministry was asked to strictly adhere the Provincial quota requirements for the Minorities and disabled persons while filling the vacant posts in Distribution Companies. The Ministry will be giving briefings on Generation and Transmission, Distribution and Merit order and Circular Debt Management Plan in the upcoming meetings of the Standing Committee. The Energy minister informed the committee that PESCO, HESCO, SEPCO and QESCO are the biggest lose making Discos.

The Chairman of the Standing Committee and Members showed reservations on the Amendments proposed for the “The regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2020”, regarding the vague procedure of surcharge to be imposed and the utilisation of funds generated through these surcharges, and that no new surcharge should be levied upon the masses and if it is to be done, there should be some basis and to be presented before the Committee and to the Public. The Minister opined that the uniform tariff will help resolve the issues in the Distribution Companies. The Bill was deferred for the next meeting with the direction that a comparative briefing should be sent to the Committee Members. Sub-Committee was also appointed by the Committee to discuss and give recommendations for resolving the issues faced by the Legislators with respect to Karachi Electric Company (KE) and different DISCOs of Sindh under the Convenership of the MNA Mr. Lal Chand.