ISLAMABAD - Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday directed Power Division to expedite work on recoveries on account of sale of energy and market fees from DISCOs.

The committee met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Raja Riaz Ahmad, convener of the committee.

The members of the committee MNA Noor Alam Khan and MNA Shahid Akhtar Ali also attended the meeting. MNA Hina Rabbani Khar joined the meeting through video conference. Senior officials of Power Division and attached departments also attended the meeting.

The committee examined the audit report for the year 2018-19 of Power Division and its attached entities. The committee was informed that after necessary allocation of Government loans to DISCOS, government equity adjustment, tariff rationalization surcharge and receivable from Karachi Electric, the net amount is 336.172 Billion. The amount have been recovered from DISCOs except TESCO, QESCO, HESCO and SEPCO.

The committee pended the audit para and directed the management to submit its report to committee within two months. The committee also observed that power division should induct more staff and expressed concerns over the deficiency of staff in various circles.