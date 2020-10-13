Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pak-China 18th International Plastics and Packaging Industry Virtual Exhibition will be held in Pakistan from October 26 to 29, Gwadar Pro reported yesterday.

It is being organized exclusively for Pakistan by the Department of Commerce of China’s Zhejiang Province in collaboration with Zhejiang Times International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. and CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

The expo will see top manufacturers from Zhejiang province showcasing their latest range of products to buyers from Pakistan.

There will be more than 50 exhibitors from multiple segments of plastics and packaging industry.

The Expo targets the plastics and packaging industry of Pakistan.

The broad segments are: food industry, building and construction materials industry, and auto Parts and components industry.

According to the organizers, the range of products has been selected keeping in mind the requirements of the Pakistani market.

The pandemic has created an environment where business needs to be innovative to meet the challenges of the new normal. Online exhibitions and buyer-seller meeting platforms have emerged as the go-to destinations for those who want to expand and diversify in the changed scenario of current times.