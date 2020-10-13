Share:

Pakistan on Tuesday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 319,848. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,588.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 531 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 140,534 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,892 in Punjab, 38,367 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,428 in Islamabad, 15,541 in Balochistan, 3,131 in Azad Kashmir and 3,955 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,556 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,264 in Punjab, 1,264 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 189 in Islamabad, 91 in GB and 78 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,914,818 coronavirus tests and 30,022 in last 24 hours. 304,609 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 516 patients are in critical condition.