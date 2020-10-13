Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher presented his credentials as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) based in Vienna to Mr Li Yong, Director General.

Ambassador Khokher and Director General Li Yong had a detailed exchange of views on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and UNIDO. Director General Li Yong appreciated Pakistan’s long standing support to UNIDO and assured of UNID O’s full cooperation for sustainable and inclusive industrial development of Pakistan.

Ambassador Khokher acknowledged the support of UNIDO for implementing many projects in Pakistan aimed at indigenous capacity building and technical assistance in various sectors. UNIDO has assisted Pakistan for increasing competitiveness of industrial products through testing, monitoring, standardization and certification for conformity assessment.

Ambassador Khokher solicited support of UNIDO to further promote Biomass Gasification Technology (BGT) for power generation, establishment of Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) and Industrial Intelligence and Governance Unit in Pakistan.