ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday accepted the resignation of Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa from his portfolio of special assistant to prime minister on information and broadcasting.

Last month, Asim Saleem Bajwa who is also Chairman of CPEC Authority, had resigned from his portfolio of SAPM, however, the PM had not accepted his resignation and directed him to continue his work as SAPM.

In a tweet yesterday, Bajwa announced, “I requested the honourable prime minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on information and broadcasting. The Premier very kindly approved my request.”

However, Asim Bajwa will continue working as chairman of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority.

PM Imran Khan had appointed Bajwa as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting along with Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz.

Earlier, Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa had announced his resignation after facing allegation regarding his foreign assets and business in a news of a website.

However, Asim Bajwa had rejected the allegations levelled against him and his family.

He also released a four-page clarification on his Twitter account and said that he strongly rebutted the baseless allegations levelled against him and his family on foreign assets and businesses.