ISLAMABAD - PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb yesterday termed prime minister’s statement regarding PDM’s gathering laughable.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan never had the power to obstruct the PDM Jalsa so his bragging about not choosing to block the public meeting was laughable at best.

Responding to Imran’s statement, Marriyum said these public meetings were a resolve of the people of Pakistan frustrated by the theft of sugar, flour, medicines and fuel by the looters in this government. These public meetings are an outrage against robbing of their mandate and the desecration of the sanctity of their vote, she said.

The former information minister said these statements by Imran were a desperate effort to mask his embarrassment. This, she said, was same as boasting about allowing Nawaz Sharif’s speech and then getting it banned through Pemra later.

“The unabashed flood of Pakistanis is ready to break all barriers and express their will, they don’t need Imran’s permission. The true leaders don’t need Imran’s advice or permission to arrive as all they need is the love of their people which they already have more than the ‘selected’ prime minister can imagine,” Marriyum said.