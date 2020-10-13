Share:

Mardan - District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Zahidullah Khan on Monday directed the police to continue operations against proclaimed offenders, people involved in private interest business, drug dealers, especially ice traders, land mafia, aerial firing and other elements involved in social crimes.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, Dr Zahid said that police was the servant of the public and should perform duties honestly and professionally. The meeting was arranged to review the law and order situation in the district. Circle SDPOs, SHOs and investigating officers attended the meeting.

The DPO reviewed law and order situation at the circle level. SDPOS gave detailed briefing during the meeting. DPO was informed that 293 notorious criminals, 70 facilitators, 200 drug dealers, 64 gamblers, 87 aerial shooters were arrested in the district in different raids and operations. Police also seized more than 225kg of hashish, 5kg of heroin, 4176 grams of ice and 21 liters of alcohol during operations against criminal elements.

The DPO directed the police officers to expedite their operations. He clarified that strict departmental action would be taken against the negligent officers and personnel following the policy of zero tolerance against the underperforming officers while the personnel performing their duties diligently and efficiently would be encouraged.

Dr Zahid directed officials to play their role for the elimination of crimes from the society. He said police was responsible for the protection of lives and properties of the people.