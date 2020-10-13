Share:

Abid Malhi, the prime suspect in Lahore Motorway gang rape case, was on Tuesday remanded into police custody till October 28 by an anti-terrorism court - a day after being arrested from Manga Mandi.

A team of CIA Model Town police station presented the criminal before the court of Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta.

According to a police report on the incident, Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali had allegedly raped her before depriving her of money and other valuables.

Shafqat Ali, who is currently on judicial remand, was arrested a few days after the incident but Abid Malhi had continued to dodge the authorities before he was nabbed from Manga Mandi, following 33 days of manhunt by the Punjab police.

Abid was arrested by the security officers through scientific method from Manga Mandi on October 12, 2020 in joint operation of CIA and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) after 33 days. Security personnel told that geo-fencing, DNA sampling, profiling and other such procedures were used to arrest the culprit.

The other suspect who allegedly raped the woman, Shafqat, is already in jail on judicial remand. Shafqat had confessed to raping a woman on the motorway in his initial statement recorded to the police. He also confessed to committing 11 other such crimes with Abid Ali as well.

Shafqat told police that they stayed at Qila Sattar Shah the night after the Lahore motorway incident. The next day, they split up with him going to Depalpur and Abid going to his father’s house in Manga Mandi. He revealed that he had last contacted Abid three days ago. His confession comes after Shafqat’s DNA had matched with the samples collected from the crime scene.

Shafqat was arrested from Dipalpur on the identification of alleged co-accused Waqar-ul-Hassan, who appeared at CIA police station in Lahore’s Model Town. The investigators further told that Waqar-ul-Hassan was not found involved in the case after his DNA test report came negative.

On September 9, 2020, a woman was driving with her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway after midnight when her car ran out of fuel. She called a relative and the motorway police. The motorway police did not respond because the location was outside their jurisdiction. The woman was helpless and got attacked.

Unidentified assailants attacked her as she stopped her vehicle, they smashed her car window before raping her in a nearby field and robbed her of cash and jewellery. Media reported that her children were made to watch the entire episode.

The next day the most senior police official in Lahore, Umer Sheikh, appeared in front of the media and implied that she had been partly to blame.

Hundreds took to the streets after Lahore Police Chief Umar Sheikh, the lead investigator of the case, rebuked the woman for driving down the motorway late at night without a man accompanying her.