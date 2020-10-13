Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shalimar and Margalla police teams have arrested five wanted members of two criminal gangs and recovered looted cash, diamond rings, gold ornaments and other valuables, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

According to him, following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against those involved in crime of heinous nature.

Owing these efforts, SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special police team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab including SHO Shalimar police station Sub-Inspector Sulman Shah, ASI Fawad Khalid and other officials that successfully arrested three members of wanted criminal gang.

They have been identified as Ghulam Murtaza s/o Muhammad Yaseen, Muhammad Irfan s/o Muhammad Yaseen resident of District Okara and Iftakhar s/o Noor Ahmed resident of District Faidalabad, while police team also recovered watches, gold ornaments, diamond rings, and cash from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting houses in area of twin cities and its surrounding. They have also remained jail birds for their involvement in different cases of dacoity and burglaries. Further investigation is underway from them and police team is hopeful for more recovery from them.

Meanwhile, on the directions of SP (Saddar ) Zone, DSP Abid Ikram constituted police team under the supervision of SHO Margalla Police Station Sub-Inspector Ashiq Muhammad, ASI Hakim Ali and along with other officials who successfully arrested two members of wanted criminal gang. They were identified as Usama Ashraf and Muhammad Naeem resident of Ghouri Town Islamabad, while police team recovered Laptops and valuables from their possession. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway from them

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police have busted a notorious dacoit gang by arresting three of its active members and seized mobile phones, cash, weapons and other valuables from their possession, according to a police spokesman. He said the troika, involved in a serious of street crimes incidents, have been identified as Haseeb, Mansoor and Abid Ullah, against whom a case was registered.

He said the troika is involved in looting people on gunpoint in various localities of Pirwadhai and its suburbs. Similarly, officials of Police Station (PS) Cantt, under the command of SHO SI Raja Aizaz Azim, netted a drug carrier namely Moin Ali, resident of Peshawar, and recovered 1.86 kg heroin from his possession.A case has been registered against the accused, he said.

In Rawal Division, police, following the directions of SP Rai Mazhar, have arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Kamran Khan and Muhammad Fahad and put them behind the lock ups.