Share:

PESHAWAR - The prime accused involved in molesting and murder of a two-and-a-half-year old girl, Zainab was presented before the media by the Charsadda police on Monday. In a press conference wherein Provincial Law Minister, Sulatan Muhammad and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash were also present, District Police Officer (DPO), Charsadda told media that prime accused in Zainab murder case has been arrested who has confessed to his crime. Presenting the accused before media persons, the DPO said the accused named Lal Muhammad was the resident of same locality where the ill-fated minor girls used to live with her family. The accused picked the girl from outside her home and took her to fields where he molested the girl before killing her with a grass cutting object. The DPO further informed that the accused, Lal Muhammad was living with his mother and have no job or profession.