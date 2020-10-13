Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as the KSE 100 index closed at 40,209.82 points against 40,798.43 points on the last working day, with negative change of 588.61 points (1.44 per cent). A total 377,650,242 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 358,824,286 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs12.941 billion against Rs11.932 billion previous day. As many as 406 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 74 of them recorded gain and 314 sustained losses whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Power Cement with a volume of 50,577,500 shares and price per share of Rs9.52, Hascol Petrol with a volume of 41,844,833 and price per share of Rs16.69 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 23,441,500 and price per share of Rs49.01. Bhanero Tex recorded maximum increase of Rs66.27 in its per share price, closing at Rs 958.98 whereas Faisal Spinning was runner up with the increase of Rs 17.87 per share price, closing at Rs 300. Indus Dyeing witnessed maximum decrease of Rs39.12 per share price, closing at Rs 507.01 whereas Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs 32.98 per share price closing at Rs466.01.