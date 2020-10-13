Share:

PESHAWAR - Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Akbar Ayub Monday said PTI government is introducing reforms in local government institutions to resolve problems of masses at their doorstep. During his visit to City District Government office here, he said to soon start monitoring of local government ongoing projects and review pace of work, adding that all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems of masses without any delay. On the occasion, Director General City District Government Mian Shafiq ur Rehman briefed the minister about the assets of city district government and the annual revenue from these. He informed that 600 kanal of land has been identified out of Peshawar city for shifting of all the public transport terminals and the facilities to be made available there. He also briefed the meeting about the colleges, vocational centres and fire brigade projects of the city government, adding that currently 33 vocational centres in the city are imparting vocational training to females to earn respectable jobs.