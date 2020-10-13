Share:

Rawalpindi-Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq strongly criticised the government for its failure to control price hike of basic commodities and massive corruption at grassroots level and urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to get rid out of incompetent and incapable ministers and bureaucracy who are against the ideology as well as manifesto of the party. Addressing press conference in Attock, the PTI lawmaker gave a wakeup call to party leadership to address the basic issues like prevailing corruption in government departments and inflation failing which party would face serious political debacle in future.