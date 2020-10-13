Share:

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Pakistan Railways have agreed to setup a joint working group to resolve amicably issues of businesses community.

The joint working group will consist of three members each from the business community and Pakistan Railways, which would make joint efforts for resolution of the problems being faced by the business community. The agreement came in a meeting between the SCCI president Sherbaz Bilour and Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent (DS) Peshawar Muhammad Nasir here at the chamber house on Monday.

Mansoor Elahi, Senior Vice President of the chamber, DSO Peshawar Railways, Hamid Farooq, executive member, Zarak Khan, former senior vice president, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Shahid Husain, Farooq Ahmad and an official of PR Sanaullah were present in the meeting.

Bilour said that Railways was the cheapest mode, through which trade, businesses and export would not only boost-up, but would also make the Pakistan Railway a profit making entity. He stressed the need of making proper consultation with the business community and relevant stakeholders before signing a fresh Afghan Transit Trade agreement as the previous agreement had expired, which was signed back in 2010.

Mansoor Elahi, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Zarak Khan and Farooq Ahmad also spoke on the occasion. They pointed out the issues regarding lack of facilities in Peshawar and Azakhel dry ports, disparity and charging double/triple freight rates from Karachi to Punjab and Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, construction of road of Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar.

On the occasion, Muhammad Nasir, Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways Peshawar, fully agreed with the proposals and reservations of the SCCI president and other participants. He assured to take every possible step to resolve the issues of the business community on priority basis.