KARACHI-The Sindh government on Monday refused to hold talks with the federal government over the matter of Islands ownership until revoking of Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had directed Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to hold talks with the PPP’s provincial government over the matter after reservations.

“No talks will be held with the federal government untill revoking of the ordinance”, the Sindh government has categorically said, adding that the federal government deceived the provincial government of Sindh by issuing an ordinance over the ownership of the Bundal and Buddo Islands.

On August 30, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing the Pakistan Islands Development Authority for the “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”

However, the Sindh government on Tuesday withdrew its July 6, 2020 letter in which the Land Utilisation Department had consented to the federal government to take custody of both islands.

“That due to this illegal, unconstitutional and malafide act of the federal government, the Sindh cabinet has decided not to engage with the federal government for the purpose of developing the Island and, consequently, the letter dated 06.07.2020 of Government of Sindh, Land Utilisation Department is treated as a nullity,” the department said in a letter withdrawing the previous one.