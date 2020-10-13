Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior management of TikTok held virtual meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority yesterday and discussed future strategy to improve content in line with local laws. A statement issued by PTA said TikTok, in an effort to have meaningful engagement with PTA, and in compliance with instructions of the Authority with respect to moderating the unlawful online content in accordance with laws of Pakistan, held a detailed virtual meeting with Chairman PTA. During the meeting, TikTok senior representative highlighted the measures that have been taken, besides sharing future strategy to improve content moderation in line with local laws. Chairman PTA, while acknowledging the efforts of TikTok, asked for tangible timelines for the proposed actions. Both sides resolved to continue their engagement to arrive at a mutually acceptable mechanism to continue to provide safe internet experience to the users in Pakistan.