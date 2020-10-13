Share:

The US president earlier contracted the novel coronavirus, along with his wife Melania, but the White House doctors said his condition was improving steadily.

President Donald Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 for consecutive days, White House physician Sean Conley said in a statement on Monday.

Conley added that apart from this particular test, Trump has also undergone antigen tests and other procedures that all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication.

"This comprehensive data, in concert with the CDC's guidelines for removal of transmission-based precautions, have informed our medical team's assessment that the President is not infectious to others", he said.

Earlier, Conley said that the president no longer poses risk to others in terms of coronavirus transmission.

Trump announced he and the First Lady tested positive for coronavirus on 2 October and later departed the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. The doctors initially reported he has had high fever and his blood oxygen levels dropped. His condition then began to improve and he was discharged from the hospital last Monday.

Trump is now set to hold the first rally since contracting COVID-19, which is taking place in Florida.