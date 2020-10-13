Share:

LAHORE - The Board of Governors (BoG) of University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday approved Rs1436.74 million budget for the financial year 2020-21.

The 45th meeting of UHS board was chaired by former Chief Justice Pakistan Justice (retired), Tassaduq Hussain Jillani. Other members, who were present included UHS VC Prof Javed Akram, Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer and representatives of provincial health and finance departments, whereas Prof Salima Hashmi, Andleeb Abbas and Prof Anwar A Khan participated trough video link. The members of the board offered Fateha for the departed soul of former UHS VC Prof Malik Hussain Mubbashar at the start of the meeting. According to budget estimates, Rs928.661 million has been earmarked for the city campus and Rs508.076 million for Jinnah Campus, Kala Shah Kaku. A sum of Rs168.850 million has been allocated for operating expenses that includes utilities Rs30 million, communications Rs11.09 million, travel and transportation Rs22.15 million and general expenses Rs85.40 million. For annual development plan, a sum of Rs116.580 million has been allocated that includes plant and machinery Rs70.18 million, civil works Rs10.50 million, computer equipment Rs13.40 million and stores and stocks Rs17.54 million. An amount of Rs410.529 million has been reserved for employee’s related expenses. On research, the university will spend Rs124.730 million which is 13.4 per cent of the total budget whereas Rs32.20 million has been allocated for grant of scholarships and stipends. In line with the Punjab government’s policy, no funds have been reserved for purchase of vehicles this year. UHS will spend Rs145.00 million on the conduct of examinations during the year 2020-21, whereas Rs23 million has been allocated for various academic programmes and extra-curricular activities.