KARACHI - The Ulema Committee in Karachi on Monday threatened resorted to strike and protest if security personnel failed to arrest the murderers of religious scholar Maulana Adil Khan within 48 hours.

According to details, the police officers have told new weapon was used in the assassination of the religious scholar and his driver. Ten suspects have been detained so far in connection with the case.

Firing was carried out by the killers of age between 20 to 25 years from the distance of eight feet.

Earlier, funeral prayers of renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil were offered in Jamia Farooqia in Karachi by his elder brother Maulana Ubaidullah.

On October 10, 2020, Maulana Adil and his driver were killed by unidentified armed suspects in Karachi when they stopped at Shama Shopping Centre. Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police (IGP) taking notice of the firing incident had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi to submit an inquiry report into the matter.

The CM maintained that the miscreants wanted to disrupt law and order situation in the city. The chief minister vowed to bring the killers to justice.