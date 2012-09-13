

SINGAPORE - Japan strengthened their iron grip on World Cup qualifying Group B Tuesday but mighty Iran were sent spinning to their first ever defeat to outsiders Lebanon. As Japan beat Iraq 1-0 in Saitama, Group A leaders South Korea were held to a pulsating 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan.

Tuesday's other two matches produced shocks as Lebanon had Shandong Luneng midfielder Roda Antar to thank for a famous 1-0 win over Iran that raised hopes of an unlikely World Cup berth. Later Jordan franked that result with a stunning 2-1 win over Australia that sent the winners into second behind Japan and left the losers struggling to qualify for their third successive World Cup finals appearance.

In the 28th minute in Beirut, China-based Antar rose to head home a free-kick, a goal that proved enough to lift Lebanon off the foot of Group A and put them three points behind pace-setters South Korea. The top two teams from two groups of five gain automatic entry to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, while the two third-placed countries will go into a play-off series.

Japan were hit by the late withdrawal of Manchester United's Shinji Kagawa with a lower back twinge, and they weathered an early storm from a makeshift Iraq side marshalled by former Blue Samurai coach Zico. But the hosts earned the crucial breakthrough when Stuttgart's Shinji Okazaki fed Jubilo Iwata striker Ryoichi Maeda in the six-yard box to nod home the game's only goal on 25 minutes.

The dangerous Ahmed Yaseen extended Japan 'keeper Eiji Kawashima with a goal-bound shot but the hosts looked more comfortable after the break, with CSKA Moscow playmaker Keisuke Honda a particular threat. "We want to win the ticket to the World Cup as quickly as possible," said coach Alberto Zaccheroni. "I'm going to start thinking about our next game," he added.

Japan, seeking their fifth consecutive World Cup appearance, have 10 points from their first four games, including earlier wins against Jordan and Oman and a 1-1 away draw with Australia. Japan are not in action again until November 14, when they are away against Oman. Kagawa meanwhile gave assurances that his back strain, sustained during training, was "not that serious" and should not keep him out for long.

Meanwhile in Tashkent, hosts Uzbekistan took a valuable point from their game with Group A pace-setters South Korea, which ended 2-2 after a frenetic 90 minutes. Uzbekistan snatched the early lead when Ki Sung-Yeung headed into his own net, but 2002 World Cup semi-finalists South Korea got back on terms just before half-time through a header by skipper Kwak Tae-Hwi.

Veteran striker Lee Dong-Gook fired the visitors ahead in the 57th minute but Sanjar Tursunov headed Uzbekistan's equaliser two minutes later to ensure that the points were shared. Although South Korea dropped points for the first time in the final qualifying round, they remained top of Group A with seven points from three games.

Uzbekistan, however, still have plenty of work to do if they hope to qualify for their first World Cup as they remain winless with only two points from the same number of matches. Australia's 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign suffered a shattering blow when they crashed to the humiliating defeat by Jordan in Amman.

Already under pressure following two consecutive draws against Oman and Japan in Group B, the Socceroos appeared overwhelmed at the packed King Abdullah Stadium. Hassan Abdel-Fattah scored a penalty in the 51st minute and Amer Deeb struck in the 73rd for Jordan before Archie Thompson pulled one back for Australia in the 85th.





Asian zone World Cup qualifying results















Asian zone WC qualifying results

Jordan 2

Australia 1

Lebanon 1

Iran 0

Japan 1

Iraq 0

Uzbekistan 2

South Korea 2