

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday said that owing to the support of masses and political parties, no one dared roll back 18th Amendment unanimously passed by the Parliament.

Addressing the launching ceremony of his publication “A Biography of Pakistani Federalism: Unity in Diversity” Raza Rabbani said, “Many forces in political parties and civil bureaucracy want to roll back the unanimously-passed 18th Amendment but in the presence of masses and political parties no can even think to change a single word of this amendment.”

He said 18th Amendment would strengthen the federation and its units, adding only people’s representative have the authority to bring any amendment in the constitution. He said gap between the province and federation would be bridged with the implementation of 18th Amendments and that the credit of promulgating 1973 constitution goes to Shaheed ZulfiKar Ali Bhutto. He said after restoration of 1973 constitution by people’s representative, elements who thought that political parties can not deliver have faced disappointment.

He also appreciated the wisdom of all political parties and said without their support, the passage of 18th, 19th and 20 amendments would not have been possible. Chairman of Kashmir Committee Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that passage of 18th Amendment was made possible due to wisdom and vision of Raza Rabbani.

He said a strong federation would ensure strong Pakistan adding the powers and that resources promised in the 18th amendments should be transferred to provinces.

Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar recalled the day when meetings were held on the 18th Amendment and Charter of Democracy. Ishaq Dar he had held around 100 informal meetings with the political parties for the passage of 18th amendment.

Senator Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo, Senator Wasim Sajjad and MNA Syed Haider Abbas Rizvi said that 18th Amendment would strengthen the democracy and its institutions. They said through this amendment, people of the provinces have been given their rights urging the government to implement it in true spirit.

Raza Rabbani’s publication brings out in vivid detail of the various ups and downs of the constitutional history of Pakistan. It brings into sharp focus the joint struggle of people whereby they could be able to discover the rights of ordinary citizens.

In a country with glaring discrepancies, the book dwells on the virtue of federalism with its inherent flexibility to find solutions to the unique problems of each province. Mian Raza Rabbani’s remarkable initiative of drafting the 18th Amendment provides a rare insight into the study of federalism.

The book has the potential to serve as authentic textbook for students of constitutional history. It is equally interesting and useful for academicians, researchers and lawmakers.